Children's Boutique App

Hi everyone!
We want to share an exploration project. This is a platform for sophisticated children's boutique stores and lifestyles. Where kids can curate and share all their favorite looks using innovative platforms like Instagram.
---
Nativegigs
We’re provided the following services:
Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Branding, User Experience, Icon Design.
We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line:
nativegigs.studio@gmail.com