Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nativegigs

Children's Boutique App

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Hire Me
  • Save
Children's Boutique App online store cart ecommerce shop pastel color typography clean ux ui design kids apparel clothing outfit fashion store web app app design app
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 

We want to share an exploration project. This is a platform for sophisticated children's boutique stores and lifestyles. Where kids can curate and share all their favorite looks using innovative platforms like Instagram.

---

Nativegigs
We’re provided the following services:  Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Branding, User Experience, Icon Design.

We are available for new projects.
 Just drop us a line:
nativegigs.studio@gmail.com

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nativegigs

View profile
    • Like