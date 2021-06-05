Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 2: Hot Air Balloon Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 2: Hot Air Balloon Logo dailylogochallenge crown balloon hotairballoon vector icon gridlogo grid branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 2: Hot Air Balloon Logo dailylogochallenge crown balloon hotairballoon vector icon gridlogo grid branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 2: Hot Air Balloon Logo dailylogochallenge crown balloon hotairballoon vector icon gridlogo grid branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day2_HotAirBalloon_Dribbble_1.jpg
  2. Day2_HotAirBalloon_Dribbble_2.jpg
  3. Day2_HotAirBalloon_Dribbble_3.jpg

🎈Day 2 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Hot air balloon logo with company name ‘Crown’ 👑

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

5996f39c8daa860ab62d4ec99a6dc1a2
Rebound of
Daily Logo Challenge Day 1: Rocketship Logo
By James West
James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like