Redesign 001: Samsung OneUI Wi-Fi

Redesign 001: Samsung OneUI Wi-Fi
This is a revised version for the Samsung OneUI Wi-Fi page which I think needs a little bit of tweaks as more information can help the user not to install any third-party applications to check the details like downlaod/upload speeds or connected clients with their Samsung ID's.
Samsung users, put your thoughts on this.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
