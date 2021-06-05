Redesign 001: Samsung OneUI Wi-Fi

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a revised version for the Samsung OneUI Wi-Fi page which I think needs a little bit of tweaks as more information can help the user not to install any third-party applications to check the details like downlaod/upload speeds or connected clients with their Samsung ID's.
Samsung users, put your thoughts on this.
Let's be friends in all platforms
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
👤 LinkedIn - shawnmux
🐦 Twitter - shawnmux
📝 Medium - shawnmux
📸 Instagram - shawnm.ux
🔵 Behance - shawnmux
Recommended articles for you
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📘bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/how-i-recreated-youtube-in-figma-practical-guide
Real projects
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📪 Let's talk friends: developer.shawn.mahbub@gmail.com