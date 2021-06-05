Nicholas Campos

016 - Daily UI - Popup

016 - Daily UI - Popup
Daily UI #016
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #016 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Fonts: Cormorant & Montserrat

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
