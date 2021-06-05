Veggi Mart (Vegetables App)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone ✋✋
Take a look at a new design for Me Vegetarian App (Vegetables App). This application makes it easy for users to buy fresh vegetables.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thanks !!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Design Tool — Adobe XD & Photoshop
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk