Siddhant Saran

Pride Day 2021 🌈🏳‍🌈

Pride Day 2021 🌈🏳‍🌈 minimal simple motion graphics animation awareness gay pride concept art aesthetic abstract blender design 3d
  1. P.mp4
  2. 0001-min.png

A tribute to LGBTQIA+ 🏳‍🌈

The emotion is not only 'Pride' but also being 'Proud' of achieving right to live a dignified life.

Made with ❣ in Blender

Life is too short to be boring🧁
