Pizza Logo ( Brand Design )

Buca pizza is very popular pizza shop in my hometown, their name means chubby kid- buca, so their logo had to be thick letter B. Realy modern and friendly mark that invites you to try their pizza.
See whole brand design on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/118745131/Buca-Pizza-%28Brand-Design%29