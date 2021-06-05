Teodor Milinkovic

Pizza Logo ( Brand Design )

Buca pizza is very popular pizza shop in my hometown, their name means chubby kid- buca, so their logo had to be thick letter B. Realy modern and friendly mark that invites you to try their pizza.

See whole brand design on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/118745131/Buca-Pizza-%28Brand-Design%29

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
