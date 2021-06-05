Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DesginVote ( Logo Design )

DesignVote is startup that have application that designers can use to get feedback on their designs faster. They can share the link inside their organisation, friends and that audience rates their designs based on which they prefer.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
