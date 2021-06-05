Teodor Milinkovic

Analytic Co. (Logo Desig)

ai illustration design branding brand logo
AnalyticOwl provides industry standard end-to-end websites, search, foot traffic...
I created this modern mark with custom type for them, there are small details that give a certain impression on the logo, like a bridge made of the letter A, which is the same shape as an owl's wing.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
