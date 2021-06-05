Analytic Co. (Logo Desig)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AnalyticOwl provides industry standard end-to-end websites, search, foot traffic...
I created this modern mark with custom type for them, there are small details that give a certain impression on the logo, like a bridge made of the letter A, which is the same shape as an owl's wing.