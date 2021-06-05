Teodor Milinkovic

Coffee Shop (Logo Design)

Coffee Shop (Logo Design) ai illustration design branding brand logo packaging design
Realy unique and meaningfull logo with retro vibe. It realy creates that homefeeling and friendly vibe.

Check whole project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/120855995/Coffee-Shop-%28Logo-Design%29

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
