norma: Julia

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this social art project was created to draw attention to the problem of financing the territorial medical association "Psychiatry" in Kyiv. here are the Julia. Julia is a patient who cannot be treated due to lack of government funding.