Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 008 - 404 Page

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI 008 - 404 Page 008 uxdesign design ui uidesign dailyuichallenge 404page 404 dailyui challenge
Download color palette

Daily UI #008
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my eigth shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Quicksand

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like