Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FIORE // Branding Design
Here is my entry for the Branding Design Challenge of the @wildflowerdeisgn.co_ Bootcamp. The goal was to create "a fresh brand identity and packaging design for our start up natural deodoratn brand, Fiore" 🌺
The brand values : Modern / Fresh / Feminine / Fuess-free ✨
Check out my instagram for more on the design process !