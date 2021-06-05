Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers, this is my UI exploration for the food delivery food app. If you are hungry and lazy to go out, just open this app and explore some perfect food to eat. After finishing the purchase, the food will deliver to your door. Enjoy your meal!
I'm more than happy to share with you my recent exploration - feel free to leave feedback! 💗💗