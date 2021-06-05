Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Delivery Food App

Hello dribbblers, this is my UI exploration for the food delivery food app. If you are hungry and lazy to go out, just open this app and explore some perfect food to eat. After finishing the purchase, the food will deliver to your door. Enjoy your meal!

I'm more than happy to share with you my recent exploration - feel free to leave feedback! 💗💗

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
