Sign Up and Sign In screen for Travel App

Sign Up and Sign In screen for Travel App dailyuiux design uiux ui
Day 01/30 of #30daysUI challenge

Challenge- "Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, app registration, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine."

For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
    • Like