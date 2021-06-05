Sajon
Orix Agency

Banking Wallet App

Sajon
Orix Agency
Sajon for Orix Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Banking Wallet App ux orix wallet banking mobile sajon app design app ui minimal design
Banking Wallet App ux orix wallet banking mobile sajon app design app ui minimal design
Banking Wallet App ux orix wallet banking mobile sajon app design app ui minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-2.png
  2. Dribbble.png
  3. Dribbble-1.png

Get My Latest UI Kit
https://gumroad.com/sajon
_
Work Inquiries
contact@sajon.co
_
Check My Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Website

_
Follow Orix Creative Agency
Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Orix Agency
Orix Agency
Dedicated Product Design Team For Startups & Leading Brands.
Hire Us

More by Orix Agency

View profile
    • Like