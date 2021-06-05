Mihai Dolganiuc

Futuristic Logos #2 — Mastercard

Hey all!

Back with another concept for the futuristic famous logos series.
This time I took a shot at reimagining the mastercard logo,

I did a combination between the actual one which is simple and still holds up the overlap of the two circles and some elements from the old one — the iconic stripes,

More redesigns coming soon, let me know your thoughts on this.

Rebound of
Futuristic Logos #1 — ADIDAS
By Mihai Dolganiuc
Hello, Hola, Willkommen, 你好, Привет, Bienvenue, Salut.
