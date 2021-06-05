Saymaa Designs

Kid's Book Cover Design

Saymaa Designs
Saymaa Designs
  • Save
Kid's Book Cover Design kdp cover audiobook cover paperback cover book cover design
Download color palette

Looking to publish your Children's book and in need of a unique book cover design to show off your book to the world?

Check out my services here: https://www.fiverr.com/share/r9RE1y

I can design your:

>Children's Book Cover
>eBook
>Audiobook Cover
>Paperback Cover
>Coloring Book Cover

#ChildrenBookCover #BookCover #Cover #ChildrenBook #Design #KindleKdp #paperbackcover #KindleCover #InteriorDesign #Manuscript #interior #Amazon #KDPcover #rejectedCover #Fix #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Saymaa Designs
Saymaa Designs

More by Saymaa Designs

View profile
    • Like