Bot Tom - E-commerce Assistant

Bot Tom - E-commerce Assistant
Bot Tom - E-commerce Assistant logo design chatbot halo lab shop
Artificial intelligence is essential these days, for example, as a chatbot for e-commerce products 🛍.

The benefits are obvious, right? Among them:
▪️ Reaching a more extensive market;
▪️ attracting a larger audience;
▪️ gaining user trust through direct communication;
▪️ and so much more.

And if this bot also gets to the heart of the problem, you know, analyzing information about the customer and the excellent advice for them seems like a direct hit 🎯.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
