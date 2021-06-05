Bot Tom - E-commerce Assistant

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Artificial intelligence is essential these days, for example, as a chatbot for e-commerce products 🛍.
The benefits are obvious, right? Among them:
▪️ Reaching a more extensive market;
▪️ attracting a larger audience;
▪️ gaining user trust through direct communication;
▪️ and so much more.
And if this bot also gets to the heart of the problem, you know, analyzing information about the customer and the excellent advice for them seems like a direct hit 🎯.
--
✅ Follow our team