Chinese Ancient City

Hello there~

Long time no see

This is my new redesign which is used to pay tribute to the game of the 2000s. It's called 《The Millionaireof 3 Kingdoms III》，and it was my favorite game when I was a child.

Later, I will continue to redesign some props and scenes in this game.

Hope you guys like it!

--------------------------------------------------------------------

致敬小时候超级喜欢玩的国产游戏之光——富甲天下3

2002年的游戏，全2.5D棋盘格游戏配合三国历史背景富教于乐，美术设定即使放到现在也完全不过时，可谓神作。

后面也会陆陆续续重新设计游戏里的场景和道具。

希望大家喜欢～