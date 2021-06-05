Chinese Ancient City

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello there~
Long time no see
This is my new redesign which is used to pay tribute to the game of the 2000s. It's called 《The Millionaireof 3 Kingdoms III》，and it was my favorite game when I was a child.
Later, I will continue to redesign some props and scenes in this game.
Hope you guys like it!
致敬小时候超级喜欢玩的国产游戏之光——富甲天下3
2002年的游戏，全2.5D棋盘格游戏配合三国历史背景富教于乐，美术设定即使放到现在也完全不过时，可谓神作。
后面也会陆陆续续重新设计游戏里的场景和道具。
希望大家喜欢～