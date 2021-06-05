Sulakshana Tharanga

Social media marketing web UI

Sulakshana Tharanga
Sulakshana Tharanga
  • Save
Social media marketing web UI freelance design illustration instagram typography logo branding components traval ui design uidesign socialmedia webui
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers!

Social media marketing web UI

Hope you like it ❤️

“If you think good design is expensive, you should look at the cost of bad design.” — Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

And remember "L" means "love"! 💛

I'm available for new projects.
✉ Email: sulakshanapath@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank you!

Sulakshana Tharanga
Sulakshana Tharanga

More by Sulakshana Tharanga

View profile
    • Like