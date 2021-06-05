Film Industry Landing page ui/ux design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey,
The concept of the landing page that I complete last year for film industry, they're into video and film production.
I am available For Freelance Web design and Development Projects.
say hello
nadeemdesigns07@gmail.com / skype: nadeemdesigns07
Thank you for watching !