Mufidul

Editor Panel design | Dark Version

Mufidul
Mufidul
Hire Me
  • Save
Editor Panel design | Dark Version figma mufidul trending popup card uidesign builder uxdesign color palette colors websitedesign minimal dashboad product design edit brand kit cards ui designsystem component
Download color palette

I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based Job or project
Reach out to me at 📮 tapadar97@gmail.com

Hey.
This time I am trying to do some editor panel design. Hope you will like it ❤️
Please share your valuable feedback
_
Instagram - Instagram
_
Follow Me -
Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance

Thanks!

Mufidul
Mufidul
UX/UI Designer. ⤵ 📮tapadar97@gmail
Hire Me

More by Mufidul

View profile
    • Like