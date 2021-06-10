Daniel Vester

Kredu Landing Page

Daniel Vester
Daniel Vester
Hire Me
  • Save
Kredu Landing Page fintech kredu responsive landing page
Kredu Landing Page fintech kredu responsive landing page
Download color palette
  1. Shot 7a.png
  2. Shot 7b.png

Hey Everyone,

Here's a design I did last year for Kredu GmbH, a Berlin fintech startup. I hope you enjoy it.

Thanks for stopping by, and stay tuned.. there's more coming soon :)

___

❤️ Press "L" to show some love.

💪 Available for freelance work. Reach out to me here.

🎉 Please check out my portfolio.

Homepage Mobile.png
2 MB
Download
Homepage Desktop.png
4 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Daniel Vester
Daniel Vester
Designing products that leave a positive impact.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Vester

View profile
    • Like