Kredu Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone,
Here's a design I did last year for Kredu GmbH, a Berlin fintech startup. I hope you enjoy it.
Thanks for stopping by, and stay tuned.. there's more coming soon :)
___
❤️ Press "L" to show some love.
💪 Available for freelance work. Reach out to me here.
🎉 Please check out my portfolio.