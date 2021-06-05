Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Listya Dwi Ariadi

Online Learning App

Listya Dwi Ariadi
Listya Dwi Ariadi
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Learning App learning platform students colors gradient education courses e-learning edtech online learning minimalist branding logo illustration design clean ux minimal ui mobile app
Online Learning App learning platform students colors gradient education courses e-learning edtech online learning minimalist branding logo illustration design clean ux minimal ui mobile app
Online Learning App learning platform students colors gradient education courses e-learning edtech online learning minimalist branding logo illustration design clean ux minimal ui mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1 Drone App Concept.png
  2. Dribbble 1 Drone App Concept-1.png
  3. Dribbble 1 Drone App Concept-2.png

Hi guys!

This is it! My newest exploration design for Online Learning App.
Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedback. Many thanks!

For work inquiry, please do contact
📧 Email: listyadwiariadi@gmail.com
📌 Instagram: @uiuxhitmeup

Listya Dwi Ariadi
Listya Dwi Ariadi
Hi, there! I am available for work inquiries 🙌🏻
Hire Me

More by Listya Dwi Ariadi

View profile
    • Like