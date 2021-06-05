Md Shihab Uddin

Utrose logo design for a transactions agency

Utrose logo design for a transactions agency minimal logo simple logo and branding letter u 3d brand design brand negative space logo 2d graphic design vector app logo modern logo logotype illustration design logo branding
The symbol shows negative space Letter T in the middle of the Letter 'U'

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work: Mail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

