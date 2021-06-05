Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hashfi Widi Suryandaru

Detail Page - Recipe Mobile Apps

Hashfi Widi Suryandaru
Hashfi Widi Suryandaru
  • Save
Detail Page - Recipe Mobile Apps web minimal website art branding mobile flat cute clean app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello fellas!

I want to share about feminine designs of detail pages for recipes apps. What do you think?

Put your feedback and press "L" on your keyboard if you like my design.

Thank you for watching!

-------------------

You can see my other portfolio at https://www.behance.net/hashfiwidi

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Hashfi Widi Suryandaru
Hashfi Widi Suryandaru

More by Hashfi Widi Suryandaru

View profile
    • Like