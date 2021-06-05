Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Work management task and business planning concept illustration

Work management task and business planning concept illustration checklist form note organization mark checkbox collaboration survey questionnaire exam clipboard check
More by 200dgr: uplabs.com/200degrees  Work management task and business planning concept with businessman and checklist illustration. startup launch and investment venture. teamwork metaphor design web landing page or mobile ZIP File Includes: AI | EPS | SVG | PNG 100% Vector - Editable Shape and Color Hand drawn icon illustrations can be used as in UI Design, textile, graphic, fabric, surface designs

