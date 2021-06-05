Kartikey Bhardwaj

Cravings: Bakery Website

Kartikey Bhardwaj
Kartikey Bhardwaj
  • Save
Cravings: Bakery Website ux ui illustration adobe xd design
Download color palette

This is the landing page designed for a pseudo bakery website named as Cravings. The design tool used in the process is Adobe XD, keeping in mind a User-centric approach.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Kartikey Bhardwaj
Kartikey Bhardwaj

More by Kartikey Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like