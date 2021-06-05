Learning Managment System (LMS)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friend 👋
This is a dashboard design for learning management system. Where user can asses courses, scores, assignment, assets, discussion and certificates.
If you are happy with my work you can follow me for more
Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬