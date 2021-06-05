STYLI APP Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a redesign for the brand STYLI, It's a lifestyle app that mainly deals with fashion for men and women. The current app UI/UX is dull, boring, and outdated. So, I've approached to give the brand a more modern, minimal, and calm user interface and the user experience with one-handed usage and separate sections for men and women. The foundation is a single-page, long-scrolling type app, this gives users a clean and calm experience throughout the app.