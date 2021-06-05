Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nawaaz

Grocery & daily stuffs: Free delivery

Nawaaz
Nawaaz
  • Save
Grocery & daily stuffs: Free delivery shopping delivery online services design clean ui adobexd business mobileapp app daily deliveryapp grocery ui ux product design
Download color palette

Nearhai is an online Local platform to find the best professionals of different services that one can need on daily basis. The platforms connect professionals like architects, grocery stores, catering, electrician, dry cleaner, plumber, beauty & spa, real-estate, educational counselors, etc to its users.

Nawaaz
Nawaaz

More by Nawaaz

View profile
    • Like