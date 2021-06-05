Athul Venugopal

App Concept for Laundry Service Provider

Athul Venugopal
Athul Venugopal
  • Save
App Concept for Laundry Service Provider minimalistic app app ux ui design ux design maintenance app cleaning app janitor app illustration interaction design digital product design app uiux app ui
Download color palette

App design concept for a B2B laundry service provider. The client wanted an interface that was simple, easy to use and highly functional for their long list of associate janitors.

Athul Venugopal
Athul Venugopal

More by Athul Venugopal

View profile
    • Like