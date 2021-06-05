Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I wanna share concept of the app where people can rent scooters nearby. Eazy scoot is the scooter rent APP with simple UI and more easy to use. Hope you guys like it ❤️
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🤟
I'm available for freelance/new project.
Just say hello 😀
📩 fachrezy97@gmail.com