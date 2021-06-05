Trending designs to inspire you
I have been listing to music from my childhood. Jose Jose is a famous Mexican musician from the 1970's. One of my favorite songs by him is El Amar y el Quere. One of the lines in the song is Amar Es Sufrir ( to love is to suffer). I could relate so much to this song let alone this line. I wanted to make something just was not sure what. I did some research on typography in Mexico and found some inspiration on the boat signage in Xochimilico Island also known as the river of the dead in the film Maria Candelaria by the famous Gabriel Figueroa. I built a custom typeface that was used for "Amar Es Sufrir" paired with san serif and script. The color was inspired by a red, orange, jacket Jose Jose was wearing in a photoshoot.