Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afifudin Zuhri

Octo Logo

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Octo Logo ui vector illustration logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo branding octopus logo sea logo animal logo logo design nous logo octopus
Download color palette

Hello World 😁
My exploration uses the illustration of an octopus.
What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk : fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like