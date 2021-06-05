Daniel Rizvi

Star Art© Digital Art + Poetry

Star Art© Digital Art + Poetry
I wished from people,
but they passed by.
And so the shooting star.

-Daniel Rizvi
Daniel Rizvi Originals © 19 Inc.

