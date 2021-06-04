Graphbea Logo animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Presenting the Logo animation for graphbea a design & advertisement company!
Animated logo by me. This is redesigned logo and logo reveal, intro.
I am available for freelance 2d animation projects, logo animation and motion graphics work (mail: graphbea@gmail.com)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/logo_animation_service/
Regards