Logo animation service

Graphbea Logo animation

Logo animation service
Logo animation service
  • Save
Graphbea Logo animation logo animated gif animated logo motion graphics 2d animation intro logo reveal logoanimation logo animation
Download color palette

Presenting the Logo animation for graphbea a design & advertisement company!
Animated logo by me. This is redesigned logo and logo reveal, intro.

I am available for freelance 2d animation projects, logo animation and motion graphics work (mail: graphbea@gmail.com)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/logo_animation_service/
Regards

Logo animation service
Logo animation service

More by Logo animation service

View profile
    • Like