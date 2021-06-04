Doctor Appointment App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers
Today I would like to share this Doctor Appointment App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Have a project idea? 👇
Shoot a mail at - 📩 suryavmds7000@gmail.com
