Say Hello to Faylake, a bold monoline handwritten font. Faylake come with clean and rough font version.
This font can also be used in various styles, casual, vintage, fun and simple letter.
Faylake is perfect for branding design, posters, apparel, for logotype, website header, fashion design and any more.
Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Faylake otf
– Faylake ttf
– Faylake woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
