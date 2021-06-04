Landing page Online Course

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks!!
This is the result of the latest shoot and exploration of the landing page of an online course website. What do you think?. Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to like it.
This landing page is inspired by the youtube channel @KukuhAldy.