H Exploration

Hi guys!
-
Here is a small collection of monograms, symbols, logos inspired by the letter H. I hope you enjoy them a lot.
-
Please let me know which one is your favorite!
-
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:
vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
-
See more of my work:
https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/