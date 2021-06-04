Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 041 :: Workout Tracker

Daily UI 041 :: Workout Tracker fitness smart watch app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This smart watch app tracks a user's distance in both miles and steps, as well as the total flights they've climbed. Below the distance stats is the heart rate display. For the main UI colors I chose blue and black because they compliment each other very well and the neon blue inspires energetic users to stay active.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
