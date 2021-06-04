Guts & Glory Gloves

Trending designs to inspire you
I had the opportunity to design a logo for Guts and Glory Gloves. They repair worn out baseball gloves and gives them new life. They want you to keep your glove in the game. They have ability to repair just about any part of a glove, even ones the dog gets ahold of.
As always, input always appreciated.