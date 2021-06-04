Norman Sumantri

Friendship

Norman Sumantri
Norman Sumantri
  • Save
Friendship branding logo
Download color palette

Friends are the most unique social creatures in the world. Bittersweet joys and sorrows in friendship often occur, where there is color there is a friend. Without realizing it, one of the uniqueness of a friend lies in the level of misunderstanding.

Leave the misunderstanding, keep the friends

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Norman Sumantri
Norman Sumantri

More by Norman Sumantri

View profile
    • Like