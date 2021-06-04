Hotel Booking Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Friends 👋
This is a concept of a booking hotel and villas platform designed for small families so they can keep having a good time together.
This project's scope was to develop a content strategy and website design that solve businesses and target audience problems.
If you want to see the whole page, the typography, the colors of the site, you can see it on my Behance.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍