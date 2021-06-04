Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Billastim - A signature font

Din Studio
Din Studio
  1. Billastim-Script-01.jpg
  2. Billastim-Script-06.jpg
  3. Billastim-Script-07.jpg
  4. Billastim-Script-08.jpg
  5. Billastim-Script-02.jpg
  6. Billastim-Script-05.jpg
  7. Billastim-Script-03.jpg
  8. Billastim-Script-04.jpg

Billastim - A signature font

$29
Available on din-studio.com
Billastim - A signature font

Introducing Billastim – A Signature Font

This typeface with elegant and classy style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:
Billastim (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standart Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use only : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13288/billastim.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billastim/

Din Studio
Din Studio
