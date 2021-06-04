Granada J Munif

Circuit Health - App Icon Design

Granada J Munif
Granada J Munif
  • Save
Circuit Health - App Icon Design application mobile app medical doctor health logo health design app icon ui modern logo identity symbol icon branding logo
Download color palette

Approved App icon Design for Circuit Health, This is a mobile app for patients to keep track of their health and find relevant information about their appointments and reminders.

==============
Need an awesome app Icon Design with affordable price and satisfaction guaranteed? Let me know at amadmnf@gmail.com

Granada J Munif
Granada J Munif

More by Granada J Munif

View profile
    • Like