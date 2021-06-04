fred

Executive Brief - KPIs to Track - Onyx

fred
fred
Hire Me
  • Save
Executive Brief - KPIs to Track - Onyx sales enablement content handout
Download color palette

Developed a new TOFU piece of collateral for use in email campaigns and by business development team. Will continue the series with additional TOFU content that can be used in other digital efforts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
fred
fred
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by fred

View profile
    • Like