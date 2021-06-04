Andi Rrashi

Split Bill

Andi Rrashi
Andi Rrashi
Hire Me
  • Save
Split Bill material ux glassmorphism payment chat cards shopping color fintech social card ui components elements purple app mobile interface money bill
Download color palette

Swipin is a social shopping app where users can engage with one another, share products in their feed and shop with their friends.

Check it out and subscribe at swipin.io

Or follow Swipin at:
Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium

Andi Rrashi
Andi Rrashi
I design experiences.
Hire Me

More by Andi Rrashi

View profile
    • Like